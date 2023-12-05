This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Abattoir of Zir Class Build Guide Now Live - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
11 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
It's official - the Abattoir of Zir is here! If you're looking to climb the tiers of the Abattoir of Zir, we've got you covered! We've tweaked our favorite Endgame Builds to give you the best chance to clench the clear on those tight timers.
Whether you're trying to weigh your options between some of your favorite playstyles or looking for a real powerhouse to blast past the timers, our Abattoir of Zir Class Builds Guide will have your back! With fan favorite builds for every Class, the Abattoir of Zir Build Overview will give you options and make you more than prepared to slay everything thrown your way in the Abattoir of Zir.
To see the full, interactive Abattoir of Zir Class Builds Guide, take a look at our Abattoir of Zir Class Builds Guide for Diablo 4 for more information.
This Abattoir of Zir Class Build Guide is based off information current to Diablo 4 patch 1.2.2 and all currently available information. Given that Blizzard has frequently pushed out Hotfixes and patch notes, we will adjust the listed builds as needed once that information has been announced. Your favorites may receive some tweaking or none at all - but this Class Build Guide is intended to give players an idea of the options they have for the season.
Which builds have been your favorite so far in Season of Blood? What builds do you think will absolutely dominate the Abattoir of Zir meta? Let us know in the comments below!
