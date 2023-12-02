Abattoir of Zir Bone Spear Necromancer Guide - Now Live

Bone Spear Necromancer

Bone Spear Necromancers uses Bone Spear for most of your damage, leveraging multiple mechanics together to dish out insane damage! Specifically, four legendary aspects and Damage scaling from gear. The four Aspects that are "core" to this build are , (On Amulet specifically), , and . We also leverage, Critical Strike Damage, Vulnerable damage, and Essence Cost Reduction to scale our damage throughput. Specifically with Essence Cost Reduction we can bring the cost of a Spear to below 18 essence per cast, this in conjunction with the paragon board's Essence on Kil Cluster and the we can infinitely sustain our Essence to near 100%!!!

Bone Spear has gone through a lot of changes from our normal build to the AOZ variant. We have tested this new build (without the Tears of Blood glyph) and it has yielded fantastic results. First, we have over 3,000 more armor, and 8,000 more life on the higher ends -- totaling 20,000 life and 11,000-12,000 armor! Second, we are running two Uber uniques, and . Both of these items are optional as we will have two versions of the build that you can pick from if you do not have either of these items.