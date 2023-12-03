This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Abattoir of Zir Barbarian Guide - Immortal Heart Barbarian Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
33 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Diablo 4's latest endgame content - Abattoir of Zir is coming on December 5th! We've got another guide to help players conquer this new challenge - Immortal Heart Barbarian!
Immortal Heart Barbarian Guide Diablo 4 Abattoir of Zir Guide
Immortal Heart Barbarian
The Immortal Heart Barbarian relies on interactions between , , , and to frequently replenish our Life, Fury, and Fortify, feeding into a never-ending cycle of nearly immortal carnage. Because we are aggressively spending and regenerating Fury whenever taking damage, triggers endlessly to provide us with massive Critical Strikes. This build quickly shakes off even the biggest hits while firing right back with impressive damage, but there are some limitations in the form of gear dependence.
To learn more about the Immortal Heart Barbarian build, check out our Diablo 4 Immortal Heart Barbarian Abattoir of Zir Build Guide!
There isn’t
much
room for customization here, though Fury-generating Aspects like and can be substituted for . The biggest downside to this build is the fact that it essentially requires three Uber Uniques - , , and - and strongly recommends a fourth - . allows us to spend Fury rapidly, providing strong healing from that also regenerates Fury through . The Critical Strike Damage from and guaranteed Critical Strikes from pretty much double our damage output, keeping us offensively competitive beyond the early Tiers of Abattoir of Zir. The Damage Reduction and Skill Ranks provided by increase our survivability, damage, utility, and mobility. And while not
essential
to this build, the damage, Maximum Life, and self-healing we receive from makes it incredibly strong. This build is satisfying, lethal, and absurdly tanky, but it simply can’t be executed effectively unless you’ve put in the time farming Duriel, been
extremely
lucky with Uber Unique drops, or both.
If you'd like to learn more about the Immortal Heart Barbarian, be sure to check out the links below!
Immortal Heart Barbarian Overview Immortal Heart Barbarian Skills
Immortal Heart Barbarian Gear & Affixes Immortal Heart Barbarian Gems & Consumables
Immortal Heart Barbarian Paragon Immortal Heart Barbarian Vampiric Powers
