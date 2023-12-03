Abattoir of Zir Barbarian Guide - Immortal Heart Barbarian Now Live

Immortal Heart Barbarian

The Immortal Heart Barbarian relies on interactions between , , , and to frequently replenish our Life, Fury, and Fortify, feeding into a never-ending cycle of nearly immortal carnage. Because we are aggressively spending and regenerating Fury whenever taking damage, triggers endlessly to provide us with massive Critical Strikes. This build quickly shakes off even the biggest hits while firing right back with impressive damage, but there are some limitations in the form of gear dependence.

There isn’t much room for customization here, though Fury-generating Aspects like and can be substituted for . The biggest downside to this build is the fact that it essentially requires three Uber Uniques - , , and - and strongly recommends a fourth - . allows us to spend Fury rapidly, providing strong healing from that also regenerates Fury through . The Critical Strike Damage from and guaranteed Critical Strikes from pretty much double our damage output, keeping us offensively competitive beyond the early Tiers of Abattoir of Zir. The Damage Reduction and Skill Ranks provided by increase our survivability, damage, utility, and mobility. And while not essential to this build, the damage, Maximum Life, and self-healing we receive from makes it incredibly strong. This build is satisfying, lethal, and absurdly tanky, but it simply can’t be executed effectively unless you’ve put in the time farming Duriel, been extremely lucky with Uber Unique drops, or both.