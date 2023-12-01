This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Abattoir of Zir Barbarian Guide - Double Swing Barb Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 3 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Abattoir of Zir is releasing next week! We've got yet another guide to help players conquer this new challenge - this time a Barbarian guide!
Double Swing Barbarian
The core of the build will revolve around Berserking and we will keep with as any extra area damage we can get will help in clear speed. The biggest change is dropping for , which provides substantially more damage to the detriment of resource cost and also losing the free longer max duration Berserking which can make downtime segments a bit more punishing.
When Scissors are in the hand of a Rock, all is Paper.
To learn more about the Double Swing Barbarian build, check out our Diablo 4 Double Swing Barbarian Abattoir of Zir Build Guide!
To make work more easily, when combined with our multiple sources of Unstoppable becomes a mandatory item. There are two helmets I would recommend, or . It's hard to say exactly which one is better here as Tuskhelm provides all unwasted stats, and even better, up to 4 ranks of which also doubles Tuskhelm as a defensive unique. Godslayer Crown, however, provides massive clear potential if many elites are present by sucking in all nearby enemies into one convenient location. If running Godslayer Crown, my recommendation would be to use in the 2-Handed Bludgeoning Weapon slot to further empower that damage window. The last non uber unique recommendation would be as we can further scale damage multiplicatively with Maximum Fury.
If you'd like to learn more about the Double Swing Barbarian, be sure to check out the links below!
