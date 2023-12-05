This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Abattoir of Zir Ball Lightning Sorcerer Guide - Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
12 minutes ago
by
silec
Diablo 4's newest endgame content - Abattoir of Zir just released! We've got another guide to help players through this new challenge - Ball Lightning Sorcerer!
Ball Lightning Sorcerer Build Diablo 4 Abattoir of Zir Guide
Ball Lightning Sorcerer
The Ball Lightning Sorcerer is similar to the Arc Lash Sorcerer build, but pushes more power toward , which turns you into a rolling ball of death. While both builds share similar skills, passives, and abilities, they do have different gameplay changes because the Ball Lightning Sorcerer dumps all of their resources into maintaining that constant orbit of death surrounding your character from . While most lightning Sorcerer builds typically want to use , our Ball Lightning build actually holds up well enough to use which boosts our overall damage and survivability. Paired with the we can survive a lot longer when surrounded by hordes of demons.
1.21 Gigawatts!
To learn more about the Ball Lightning Sorcerer build, check out our Diablo 4 Ball Lightning Sorcerer Abattoir of Zir Build Guide!
The longer you can maintain that spinning ring of death around you and keep moving, the more you can spit out tons of Crackling Energy to keep your damage ramping up higher and higher. It's extremely satisfying to play, but requires a lot more to get it up and running.
The Ball Lightning Sorcerer is exceptionally strong late game, but can be a bit difficult to fully utilize in the early to mid-game because it lacks a Basic skill to use whenever your Mana runs out. This not only requires more careful spacing of your cooldowns, but also requires you to stay on the move, unlike Arc Lash.
If you'd like to learn more about the Ball Lightning Sorcerer, be sure to check out the links below!
Ball Lightning Sorcerer Overview Ball Lightning Sorcerer Skills and Rotation
Ball Lightning Sorcerer Gear and BiS Ball Lightning Sorcerer Gems and Consumables
Ball Lightning Sorcerer Paragon and Glyphs Ball Lightning Sorcerer Vampiric Powers
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News