Abattoir of Zir Ball Lightning Sorcerer Guide - Now Live

Ball Lightning Sorcerer

The Ball Lightning Sorcerer is similar to the Arc Lash Sorcerer build, but pushes more power toward , which turns you into a rolling ball of death. While both builds share similar skills, passives, and abilities, they do have different gameplay changes because the Ball Lightning Sorcerer dumps all of their resources into maintaining that constant orbit of death surrounding your character from . While most lightning Sorcerer builds typically want to use , our Ball Lightning build actually holds up well enough to use which boosts our overall damage and survivability. Paired with the we can survive a lot longer when surrounded by hordes of demons.

The longer you can maintain that spinning ring of death around you and keep moving, the more you can spit out tons of Crackling Energy to keep your damage ramping up higher and higher. It's extremely satisfying to play, but requires a lot more to get it up and running.



The Ball Lightning Sorcerer is exceptionally strong late game, but can be a bit difficult to fully utilize in the early to mid-game because it lacks a Basic skill to use whenever your Mana runs out. This not only requires more careful spacing of your cooldowns, but also requires you to stay on the move, unlike Arc Lash.