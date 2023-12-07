Abattoir of Zir Arc Lash Sorcerer Guide - Now Live

Arc Lash Sorcerer

The Arc Lash Sorcerer is a tanky melee spell caster that embodies the feeling of turning yourself into a rolling ball of electricity and chaos, while turning anything that comes too close into a pile of electrified ash. This build focuses on focuses heavily on cooldown reduction, crowd control, and massive Crits. With as our Key Passive, we somewhat rely on Crackling Energy to lower our cooldown and to obtain Mana so we can surround ourselves with a dozen orbiting while using our to keep our enemies stunned and further lowering all of our cooldowns.

The Arc Lash Sorcerer is not only a popular leveling build due to its simplistic yet powerful playstyle, but it also still packs quite a punch even with the switch to using as a more active skill, rather than a passive Enchantment. Overall, this build is easy to pick up and play, but does require a lot of Aspect drops to get rolling.