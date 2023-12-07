This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Abattoir of Zir Arc Lash Sorcerer Guide - Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 2 min ago
by
silec
Diablo 4's newest endgame content - Abattoir of Zir just released! We've got another guide to help players through this new challenge - Arc Lash Sorcerer!
Arc Lash Sorcerer Build Diablo 4 Abattoir of Zir Guide
Arc Lash Sorcerer
The Arc Lash Sorcerer is a tanky melee spell caster that embodies the feeling of turning yourself into a rolling ball of electricity and chaos, while turning anything that comes too close into a pile of electrified ash. This build focuses on focuses heavily on cooldown reduction, crowd control, and massive Crits. With as our Key Passive, we somewhat rely on Crackling Energy to lower our cooldown and to obtain Mana so we can surround ourselves with a dozen orbiting while using our to keep our enemies stunned and further lowering all of our cooldowns.
Tempest Unleashed
To learn more about the Arc Lash Sorcerer build, check out our Diablo 4 Arc Lash Sorcerer Abattoir of Zir Build Guide!
The Arc Lash Sorcerer is not only a popular leveling build due to its simplistic yet powerful playstyle, but it also still packs quite a punch even with the switch to using as a more active skill, rather than a passive Enchantment. Overall, this build is easy to pick up and play, but does require a lot of Aspect drops to get rolling.
If you'd like to learn more about the Arc Lash Sorcerer, be sure to check out the links below!
