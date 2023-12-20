A Midwinter Melody - Midwinter Blight Song Performed by Gileon the Bard



On the morn I wake, and up in the sky, not a sliver of light, only Winter's steel eye.

The dawn gone missing, its promise undone, each hour we wither, 'til the sun comes again.

This night without end, wind cold as the dead, the dark teems with devils, to prey on our dread.

Oh, where is the dawn? Did it lose its way? Off chasing the stars, and left the world gray.

But then came a sign, in the depths of sorrow, a whisper of hope, that we see the morrow.

A herald of dawn, a fire in the gloam, the promise reforged, lead the sun back home.



