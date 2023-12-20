This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
A Midwinter Melody - Midwinter Blight Song Performed by Gileon the Bard
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 26 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Midwinter Blight is in full swing, and many players have proved they're on Father Winter's nice list by gathering , slaying the
Red-Cloaked Horror
, and upgrading their Midwinter Blight decorations in Kyovashad square. What players are reporting may have been missed, however, is a certain Midwinter Melody sung by our favorite Bard, Gileon.
Upon upgrading the Midwinter Blight rewards to Tier 3, Gileon graces the player with a short Midwinter Melody - but some players have reported that both the decoration upgrades and this little ditty bugged for them, leaving them unable to see it. Fortunately, we've recorded the song for everyone to hear - stay a while, and listen!
Those looking to hear this song for themselve in game are in luck - Gileon has an option in dialogue to replay the song if you missed it. We've also transcribed the lyrics below!
On the morn I wake, and up in the sky, not a sliver of light, only Winter's steel eye.
The dawn gone missing, its promise undone, each hour we wither, 'til the sun comes again.
This night without end, wind cold as the dead, the dark teems with devils, to prey on our dread.
Oh, where is the dawn? Did it lose its way? Off chasing the stars, and left the world gray.
But then came a sign, in the depths of sorrow, a whisper of hope, that we see the morrow.
A herald of dawn, a fire in the gloam, the promise reforged, lead the sun back home.
What did you think of this little addition to the Midwinter Blight event? Let us know in the comments below!
