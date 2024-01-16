This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
6 New Uniques and 7 New Legendary Aspects Coming in Season 3 - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 19 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Seasons in Diablo 4 bring many new things: cosmetics, buffs and nerfs, gameplay mechanics, and most importantly, new loot. Blizzard hasn't forgotten about our cravings for new Uniques and Legendary Aspects, and is adding 6 new Uniques and 7 new Legendary Aspects in Season of the Construct.
Season of the Construct Official Website
While we don't know for sure what those Uniques and Legendary Aspects are yet, we're sure we'll find out soon - Blizzard is hosting a Campfire Chat for Season 3 on January 18, and releasing the full Season 3 Patch Notes on January 19.
What new Unique and Legendary affixes are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments below!
