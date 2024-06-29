This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
5 Tips to Help You Progress Through Endgame Content in Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
6 hr 28 min ago
by
PopularTopular
The recent
Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR Campfire Chat
introduced players to the newest endgame content coming in Season 5,
Infernal Hordes
, and also revealed some changes coming to
Endgame Bosses
. While we've been diving into the new endgame content on the Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR, we wanted to highlight what players can do right now in Season 4 to help progress The Pit!
Progression Tips for High Level Endgame Content in Diablo 4
While the above Guide goes over everything players should consider when progressing through the endgame, we wanted to highlight the top five tips that every player should consider when attempting to tackle difficult content!
Check the Meta & Use a Build Guide
While theorycrafting your own build is some of the most fun players can have while progressing through Diablo 4, sometimes we all hit a wall and need to do some additional research to see if our Build can be improved. That's where looking at the current meta to see what is working and what isn't can come in handy! While it isn't necessary to follow a Build Guide step-by-step, some players may find it useful to compare their Builds to others that are proven to clear high-level Pits or one-shot Tormented Bosses.
Endgame Build Guides Tier List
Best Barbarian Builds Best Druid Builds Best Necromancer Builds Best Rogue Builds Best Sorcerer Builds
Level Your Paragon Glyphs
Once you have an idea of what Build you want to work with in the Endgame, make sure you know which Paragon Boards you're going to want to use, and reach at least level 15 with your relevant Paragon Glyphs in order to increase their maximum radius.
In addition to knowing which Boards and Glyphs you want to use, it's also important to identify which Rare Node Bonuses can be unlocked easily. All of our endgame Build Guides come with comprehensive Paragon recommendations for each Build!
Paragon Glyphs Guide Paragon Board Overview Paragon Board Glyph Radius Building Effective Paragon Boards
Make Sure You're Using the Right Gear
With all of the changes that have taken place in Season 4, and even more coming in Season 5, it's easy to miss something small like knowing your Build's priority Affixes. In addition to having capped defensive such as Armor and Resistances, it's very important to stack specific Affixes, depending on your Build's strengths and weaknesses.
Example of some Priority Affixes for Heartseeker Rogue.
In addition to making sure your gear has all the right Priority Affixes, it's also important to seek out items with
Greater Affixes
in order to continue progressing through difficult Endgame content.
Defense Caps in Diablo 4 Diablo 4 Greater Affixes Guide
Tempering and Masterworking Are Essential
The two newest Crafting systems introduced in Season 4, Tempering & Masterworking, are two of the best ways to continue improving your gear after Prioritizing Affixes. Specifically, Tempering will allow you to add two new Affixes to your gear, but you only have five attempts to add the correct Affixes. It's important to find backup gear in case this crafting process goes awry.
Once you've ensured that your gear has Greater Affixes, Priority Affixes, and is correctly Tempered, the next step is to Masterwork! While you may already know how Masterworking functions, it's also important to note that you should be prioritizing the 25% enhancement to specific Affixes. If you happen to hit a less impactful Affix, it may be necessary to reset your item, losing the essential Masterwoorking materials. While this can be an annoyance, it is important to enhance the appropriate Affixes, if you to conquer higher levels of The Pit.
Diablo 4 Tempering Guide Masterworking Guide
Use the Best Elixirs & Incense for Your Build
Finally, once your Build is complete and your gear is perfected, you will be able to further increase your potential by consuming the Elixirs and Incense that work best for your Build. While
Elixir of Holy Bolts
was previously carrying certain Builds, this Elixir has been nerfed in Patch 1.4.3, so it might be time to double-check your Build to see if this section has been updated.
Additionally, players can consume up to three different Incenses, one of each Type. It should be noted that Incense will wear off if your character dies, and some of them can be pretty expensive to craft. So, it's important to make sure that you have upgraded everything else to its maximum potential before accidentally wasting materials on these expensive consumables!
Diablo 4 Alchemist Guide
What other endgame progression tips and tricks would you add to this list? What is the highest Pit Tier you have successfully cleared in Season 4? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post