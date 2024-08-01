This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
4-Hour Live Maintenance Starting August 1st 9:00 am PDT - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has announced an extended live maintenance period for Diablo 4 starting on August 1st at 9:00 am PDT and is expected to continue until 1:00 pm PDT. During this maintenance, players will be able to continue to play but may experience disconnections.
Are you excited for the next
Diablo 4 Season 5 Developer Update Livestream
? Our live coverage of this event will begin at 11 a.m. PDT on August 1st, so stop by and check out all of the new content, features, and quality-of-life improvements coming to Diablo 4 Season 5!
