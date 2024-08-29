This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
16 New Class-Specific Legendary Aspects Coming to Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR
Diablo IV
Posted
32 minutes ago
by
Drapez
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 introduces 16 new class-specific Legendary Aspects coming to the game in Season 6 and Vessel of Hatred!
Just ahead of the PTR for Patch 2.0, which is set to be released on September 4th, we've gotten an early look at the class-specific Aspects in the newly released 2.0 PTR Patch Notes. It's entirely possible that more class-specific Aspects will be released in the future, but for now, take a look at each class below!
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR Notes
Barbarian
Aspect of Shattering Steel - Offensive
Steel Grasp
and
Iron Maelstrom
launch up to 10 metal shards that deal (80-280% of Weapon Damage) Physical damage.
Aspect of the Flaming Rampage - Offensive
Charge
gains an additional . Each target hit by it explodes for (69-129% of Weapon Damage) Fire damage to surrounding enemies.
Druid
Aspect of the Agile Wolf - Utility
Shred
gains a 4th attack that hits all surrounding enemies, deals 20-60% increased damage and Knocks Down enemies for 2 seconds.
Aspect of the Rapid Bear - Offensive
While
Grizzly Rage
is active, Skills that Critically Strike apply
Rabies
and your Poison damage is increased by 30-90%.
Stormcrow's Aspect - Offensive
Ravens
now deal Lightning damage which is increased by 30-50%. Active deals its full damage in half the time, and enemies inside it are
Stunned
.
Aspect of Shattered Defenses - Offensive
Stone Burst causes enemies to take 30-50% increased damage from your other Skills for 5 seconds. Stone Burst's Spirit cost is reduced by 10.
Aspect of Anticline Burst - Utility
Stone Burst deals 15-35% increased damage and when Cast at or above 75 Spirit, it is immediately at its maximum size.
Necromancer
Reaping Lotus' Aspect - Offensive
Sever
no longer returns and instead splits into 3 specters that expand out and back from its apex. deals 80-120% of normal damage.
Phasing Poltergeist's Aspect - Offensive
When
Bone Spirit
explodes, it spawns 3 spirits that seek nearby enemies and deal 20-40% of its damage. This effect can only occur once per cast.
Aspect of Fel Gluttony - Offensive
Your
Golem
Active also causes your to erupt, dealing (200-400% of Weapon Damage) Physical damage to surrounding enemies. Your consumes Corpses to reduce its remaining Cooldown by 1 second.
Rogue
Aspect of Poisonous Clouds – Offensive
When entering Stealth, create a cloud that deals (600-780% of Weapon Damage) Poison damage over 6 seconds.
Aspect of Splintering Shards – Offensive
Lucky Hit: Up to a 100% chance when hitting or killing a Frozen enemy to create an ice splinter that fires away from them dealing (25%-50% of Weapon Damage) Cold damage and
Chilling
for 20-30%.
Aspect of Star Shards – Offensive
Knives from Dance of Knives have a 50% chance to shatter into 6 shards of metal on hit, dealing 100-120% Physical damage. Dance of Knives now spends Combo Points, granting up to 3 additional Charges that can exceed the Maximum.
Sorcerer
Aspect of Charged Flash – Offensive
After
Charged Bolts
hits enemies 50 times, your next 3 casts of becomes waves that pierce and deal (200-240% Weapon Damage) Critical Shock Damage.
Aspect of Elemental Constellation – Offensive
Casting Pyromancy, Shock, and Frost Skills conjures a matching Elemental Dagger around you that pierces through enemies dealing (50-70% Weapon Damage) damage after 3 seconds. The damage increases by 100% per matching elemental skill you cast.
Aspect of Overheating – Offensive
After channeling
Incinerate
for 2 seconds it deals (30-70% Weapon Damage) Critical Fire damage per second for 5 seconds. Casting refreshes and maintains this bonus.
