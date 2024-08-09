Diablo II: Resurrected Ladder Season 8 Coming August 23rd!

Sanctuary’s denizens will be happy to set their sights on you again, traveler.

Countless demons have met their timely demise at the end of your weapon, yet their onslaught doesn’t relent. Sanctuary needs a savior! Return on August 23 to wreak havoc among the Burning Hells’ ranks in Ladder Season 8!

Patch 2.7.4 Notes

This Patch goes live on August 20. It introduces a variety of bug fixes to various systems and updates to player reporting.

General

Player reporting has been updated.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where Assassin's Blade Fury skill would stop channeling when the monster initially targeted died.

Fixed an issue where Assassin's Dragon Tail would sometimes not properly inconsistently consume charges.

Fixed an issue where Dragon Tail could cause de-sync and rubber banding issues in both online and offline play.

Fixed an issue where the Act III Mercenary would target Ravens with Enchant.

Fixed an issue where joining a new game as a terror zone rotation began could cause a failure to join the game.

Fixed an issue where a Skill could become unbound while weapon swapping.

Fixed an issue where missiles could desync if a skill was aimed at a target that was standing on top of an item.

User Interface and User Experience

Fixed an issue where the tooltip in the character screen for Amazon's Lightning Bolt displayed inaccurate data.

Fixed an issue where the character list would re-sort whenever the game was relaunched.

Developer’s Note: This issue has been fixed for PC only. We anticipate a fix for consoles coming soon and will keep you updated.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Slow Missiles didn't display accurate information for what effects the next level of the Skill would do.

Fixed an issue where the wasn't an arrow between the Lightning and Chain Lightning Skills in the Skill Tree when using controller.

Ladder Season 8

Our previous Ladder Seasons for Diablo® II: Resurrected™ have showed just how adept adventurers were at saving Sanctuary, racing to be the first to cement their names on the Leaderboard, while striking fear into the tormented hearts of their demonic adversaries in the process.

Ladder Season 8 will usher in a new opportunity for brave adventurers to race to Level 99 and amass powerful loot along the way. We cannot wait to see which determined souls carve their name into the Leaderboard this time.

Ladder Season 8 Launch Timing:

North America August 23, 5 p.m. PDT Europe August 24, 2 a.m. CEST Asia August 24, 9 a.m. KST

As with previous seasons, Ladder Season 8 will feature different modes:

Version Description Pre-Expansion Ladder The standard version of Ladder play that encompasses only the original four acts. Pre-Expansion Hardcore Ladder The hardcore (only one life) version of Ladder play that encompasses only the original four acts. Ladder The standard version of Ladder play that encompasses five acts, as it includes the “Lord of Destruction” expansion content. Hardcore Ladder The hardcore (only one life) version of Ladder play that encompasses five acts, as it includes the “Lord of Destruction” expansion content.

For those new to Ladder Seasons, you might be wondering what happens to your Shared Stash loot once the current season ends.

Once Ladder Season 7 ends, all Ladder characters will be transferred to their respective non-ladder group. All items in that character group's Shared Stash go into a new Withdraw Only set of Shared Stash tabs, denoted by a check marked Past box. Any items from Ladder Season 6 stored in the Withdraw Only tabs will be lost at this time. You will have all of Ladder Season 8 to withdraw any items you would like to keep from Season 7. When Ladder Season 8 ends, this withdraw only set of Stash Tabs will be overridden with any items in the Ladder Season 7 Shared Stash. Be sure to get any items out before then or they will be forever lost!

May your Ladder race be filled with fiends to eviscerate and bountiful loot.

-The Diablo II: Resurrected Team