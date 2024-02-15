Diablo 2: Resurrected Season 6 Launch Times Revealed

The lords of Hell await your return, traveler.

Countless demons have met their timely demise at the end of your weapon, yet their onslaught doesn’t relent. Sanctuary needs its savior! Return on February 22 to wreak havoc among the Burning Hells’ ranks in Ladder Season 6!

Ladder Season 6

Our previous Ladder Seasons for Diablo II: Resurrected have showed just how adept adventurers were at saving Sanctuary, racing to be the first to cement their names on the Leaderboard, while striking fear into the tormented hearts of their demonic adversaries in the process.

Ladder Season 6 will usher in a fresh opportunity for brave adventurers to race to Level 99 and amass powerful loot along the way.

Ladder Season 6 Launch Timing:

North America February 22, 05:00 p.m. PST Europe February 22, 02:00 p.m. CET Asia February 23, 10:00 a.m. KST

As with previous seasons, Ladder Season 6 will feature different modes:

Version Description Pre-Expansion Ladder The standard version of Ladder play that encompasses only the original four acts. Pre-Expansion Hardcore Ladder The hardcore (only one life) version of Ladder play that encompasses only the original four acts. Ladder The standard version of Ladder play that encompasses five acts, as it includes the “Lord of Destruction” expansion content. Hardcore Ladder The hardcore (only one life) version of Ladder play that encompasses five acts, as it includes the “Lord of Destruction” expansion content.

For those new to Ladder Seasons, you might be wondering what happens to your Shared Stash loot once the current season ends.

Once Ladder Season 5 ends, all Ladder characters will be transferred to their respective non-ladder group. All items in that character group's Shared Stash go into a new Withdraw Only set of Shared Stash tabs, denoted by a check marked Past box. Any items from Ladder Season 4 stored in the Withdraw Only tabs will be lost at this time. You will have all of Ladder Season 6 to withdraw any items you would like to keep from Season 5. When Ladder Season 6 ends, this withdraw only set of Stash Tabs will be overridden with any items in the Ladder Season 6 Shared Stash. Be sure to get any items out before then or they will be forever lost!

May your Ladder race be filled with fiends to eviscerate and bountiful loot.

-The Diablo II: Resurrected Team