This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 2: Resurrected Season 6 begins February 22 at 5pm PST!
Diablo II
Posted
52 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
The release time for Diablo 2: Resurrected Season 6 has been slightly adjusted. Diablo 2: Resurrected Season 6 will now launch on February 22 at 5pm PST!
Diablo 1 Launching Issues Diablo Valentine's Day Sale
Time has been updated to 5:00pm PT to be more consistent with Diablo III times historically and to revert back to what we had for the first few seasons.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post