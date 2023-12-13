22 Nights of Terror Holiday Event Returns - D2:R

The air stirs with whimsey, perhaps even magic, adventurer.

However subtle, a joyous invocation permeates Sanctuary, casting a ray of holiday celebration upon its inhabitants. . . or is this demonic trickery? This magic from beyond is not cause for a ceasefire in the unremitting conflict between demon and mortal, but its nuances can still be felt, disturbances are surely lurking about. Seeing this holiday miracle through to the end relies on you—sleigh your way through 22 Nights of Terror during the Diablo II: Resurrected holiday event.

Experience Daily Demonic Trickery

The magic constantly shifts day by day but remains pervasive in nature—even Sanctuary’s most esteemed scribes are unable to predict what abnormalities the future might hold.

From December 13, 11:00 a.m.–January 4, 11:00 a.m. PST the fabric of Sanctuary will be altered every 24 hours, revealing a new gameplay modifier via the in-game Message of the Day that will last for the next 24 hours. The 22 Nights of Terror holiday event can be enjoyed in all online game modes except for Classic Diablo II.

Powerful loot, a dash of terror, and a new surprise to experience each day awaits you in Sanctuary this holiday season. Go forth in glory!

Happy holidays!

-The Diablo II: Resurrected Team