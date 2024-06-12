This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Wowhead Talent Calculator Updated With Phase 4 Runes - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
40 minutes ago
by
Tharid
Wowhead has added the
newly datamined Season of Discovery Runes
to the
Talent Calculator
! This will allow players to decide which talents they are interested in using for Phase 4 of Season of Discovery, which is currently
available for testing on the WoW Classic Era PTR
.
New runes for Phase 4 of Season of Discovery are used for the Cloak and Ring slot!
Talent Calculator
New Runes for Each Class on Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR
1
Comment by
Maxvla
on 2024-06-12T17:30:36-05:00
Warlock is missing cloak
Comment by
SheepmanSOD
on 2024-06-12T17:31:58-05:00
Mage
The Hot Streak rune has been moved to the helm slot.
1
