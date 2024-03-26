This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Wowhead Talent Calculator Updated With Phase 3 Runes - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
11 minutes ago
by
Rokman
Wowhead has added the
newly added Season of Discovery Runes
to the
Talent Calculator
. This will allow players to decide which talents they are interested in using for Phase 3 of Season of Discovery, which launches on Thursday, April 4!
New runes for Phase 3 of Season of Discovery are used for the Head and Wrist slot!
Talent Calculator
New Runes Added in Season of Discovery Phase 3
SoD Phase 3 Datamining
Class Runes Profession Items Darkmoon Decks
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News