This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Wowhead Database Updated with New Items in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
21 minutes ago
by
Archimtiros
The Wowhead database has been updated with nearly 500 new items in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery! Anything interesting catch your eyes?
Season of Discovery Item Database
Not all of these items appear readily available, as some have higher level requirements than we'll currently be able to access in the first phase of Season of Discovery, but it's very interesting to see the direction that this season may be heading!
Several of these new items are runes, such as the
Rune of Teasing
, while others include interesting discoveries like a 14 slot bag called
Bottomless Murloc Skin Bag
, and a 16 slot soul bag for Warlocks called
Kelris's Satchel
!
There are also several secrets hidden inside, such as the
Wyvern Taming Wand
which enables Hunters to tame Pridewing pets, as well as hints toward new unlocking runes, such as the
Azora Apprentice Notes: Page 1
, which may help players figure out where to find some of the new engravings in this mystery filled season of discovery!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 2 Comments
Hide 2 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Myci
on 2023-11-30T16:28:38-06:00
90% of the players cant even log in yet.
Please do not spoil the discovery.
Comment by
Thunderhooff
on 2023-11-30T16:31:18-06:00
90% of the players cant even log in yet.
Please do not spoil the discovery.
Get off wowhead if you dont want datamined information, it really isnt that hard to just not click on an article or swipe off the articles notification (if its on your phone. Complaining about something you're doing to yourself is weird.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post