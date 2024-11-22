WoW Weekly Wrap-Up: WoW Classic 20th Anniversary Edition & Season of Discovery Phase 6!

Catch up on the latest World of Warcraft news!

The WoW Classic 20th Anniversary Edition is Now Live

Relive the World of Warcraft Classic experience with all-new fresh realms in the WoW Classic 20th Anniversary Edition. Join players on a whole new journey to level 60, with the first raid dungeon, Molten Core, becoming available a few weeks after launch.

Anniversary Edition realms will launch with some quality-of-life features that came later in the WoW Classic cycle, such as the Chronoboon Displacer to save your world buffs and the improved PvP Honor Ranking system. The PvP and Normal PvE realms will also progress into Burning Crusade Classic!

The Anniversary Edition realm experience wouldn't be complete without a bit of in-game engagement from us. Over the next few days, Blizzard Game Masters (GMs) will be present and available on the Anniversary Edition realms, helping you to celebrate a fresh launch. We look forward to celebrating this epic anniversary with you, so keep your eyes peeled for GM tags in and around Azeroth, helping you to celebrate a milestone launch—lok'tar ogar!

Learn everything you need to know about diving into a new adventure in the WoW Classic 20th Anniversary Edition from our previously published article.

Rally Your Forces for Season of Discovery Phase 6: Ahn’Qiraj War Effort Begins

Face your fears when you gather your allies to confront the Old God, C’thun in Ahn’Qiraj, and the Dragons of Nightmare in the Nightmare Grove, plus more in Season of Discovery Phase 6, but before you go charging into Ahn’Qiraj, you’ll need to begin your journey with the "Scepter of the Shifting Sands" questline.

Here’s what you can look forward to in the weeks to come:

November 29: The War Effort ends.

The War Effort ends. December 4: The war heralding the arrival of Anubisath and the qiraji warriors begins.

The war heralding the arrival of Anubisath and the qiraji warriors begins. December 6: Temple of Ahn’Qiraj, Ruins of Ahn’Qiraj, and Nightmare Grove Open.

For more detailed information on how to begin the journey to Ahn'Qiraj, read through our previously published article.