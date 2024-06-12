WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR Development Notes - New Runes, Class Changes

Additional Upcoming Class Adjustments - Coming Soon

We have another round of changes that we are already working on that didn’t quite make this first PTR build but will be present in a future build. Again, to be clear, the changes listed below are not live on the PTR, yet, but we wanted to let you know that these changes were coming, likely early next week (sometime the week of 6/17).

Here’s a peek at the next round of changes:

Mage

  • The Hot Streak rune has been moved to the helm slot.
  • The Rewind Time rune has been moved to the wrist slot.

Paladin

  • The new Divine Light rune that replaced Seal of Martyrdom has been moved to the Cloak slot.
  • The additional damage shield from Divine Light overhealing will now also apply to Beacon of Light targets

Rogue

  • Poisoned Knife now refunds a portion of its energy cost, increasing depending on the number of stacks of deadly or occult poison on the target.
  • Shuriken Toss now grants 1 combo point per enemy hit. A cooldown has been added to Shuriken Toss to compensate for this significant adjustment.

Warlock

  • The Felguard has gained the Demonic Frenzy ability, causing the Felguard’s damaging melee attacks cause a demonic frenzy, increasing attack power for 10 sec. This effect can stack up to 10 times.
  • Lake of Fire has been redesigned. We will publish details on the full redesign with our next round of PTR notes.