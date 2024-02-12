WoW Classic Hardcore Self-Found Mode Launches February 29th



WoW Hardcore Self-Found Mode Begins February 29

Survival is the name of the game in Classic Hardcore realms, and while you don’t always have to go it alone, you might just want to. Beginning on February 29, you can take the leap into a new adventure in Hardcore with Self-Found. In this mode, you’ll begin from level 1 and will be restricted from sending or receiving mail from other players, buying or selling on the Auction House, or trading in any way (including giving or receiving items or enchantments.)It will all be up to you and your ability to explore, gather, and create everything you need to survive in Azeroth…all on your own.

