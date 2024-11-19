WoW Classic Fresh Realm Names Announced

Mol'dar's Moxie (Normal)

Fengus' Ferocity (PvP)

Slip'kik's Savvy (Hardcore)

Mail between characters on the same account is instant.

The buff/debuff limit is removed.

Dual Spec availability will be added soon. This will not available immediately after the launch of Anniversary realms.

Players can now toggle between the old Guild UI and the new one as an interface option. (Under Interface -> Classic Guild UI)

WoW Classic Anniversary RealmsNew WoW Classic Anniversary realms will go live on November 21 at 2:00 p.m. PST. In each region, the realms will be:The Molten Core and Onxyia raids will open on December 12.To support group play, Anniversary realms include a Looking for Group (LFG) tool, which will allow players to create, join, and browse parties manually.Anniversary realms feature a Services chat channel that players can enable, specifically for advertising services such as portals, summons, and tribute buffs. All such advertising must be posted to the Services channel, and player chat of these kinds placed elsewhere are subject to player reports and actions taken by Blizzard. Additionally: