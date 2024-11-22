WoW Classic Fresh Launch Day Round Up - GM Sightings, Player Lines, & Low Level Raids

"This was the smoothest Classic launch yet" cute lol nvm the 45 min lag fest before they had to add in layers and thats if you didnt get the 20 mins of logging in. now its smooth ya cause instead of 100 ppl in front of you now theres like 20 in an area. it was bad lol missing npc's, people running in place and when an npc did show up it took about 1 min for any actions. and the system msg ingame saying due to ppl getting world server down they were adding more hardware. so i cant really say this was the smoothest classic launch yet but its better now
The streamers who hype anything WoW so they can make a buck are even looking tiered of the re-re--re-release. Yeeep. Gonna be a hit xD for 2 weeks.