Worldcore Fragment Hotfixed in Season of Discovery - Item Required for Rune No Longer Soulbound
Classic
Posted
29 seconds ago
by
Jezartroz
Worldcore Fragment
s, an item that is key in solving four Rune discoveries for four classes, have been hotfixed - these items are no longer soulbound in Season of Discovery.
Warlocks, Mages, Priests, and Paladins have voiced their frustrations at the extremely low droprate of
Worldcore Fragment
during the hunt for Runes in Phase 3. These four classes each share a Rune acquisition method with each other, which requires several
Worldcore Fragment
and a lot of time spent in front of various Fel Portals such as
Fel Tear
and
Fel Sliver
. Now, those with extra gold and not a lot of extra time will be able to purchase these Fragments off the Auction House, as they are no longer soulbound - and their drop rate has been increased substantially.
While it is too soon to tell what the newly adjusted droprate is, players are reporting receiving more than one
Worldcore Fragment
at once from Imps sent into a Fel Portal. This will likely make it substantially easier due to the increased amount on the market for Paladins and Priests in particular, who voiced their dissatisfaction on having to pay exorbitant amounts of gold to Mages and Warlocks in order to complete their Runes.
Looking for a full guide on how to earn the
Backdraft
,
Displacement
,
Despair
, and
Purifying Power
Runes? Take a look at our guides below!
Backdraft Rune Guide Displacement Rune Guide Despair Rune Guide Purifying Power Rune Guide
