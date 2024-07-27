World First Molten Core Heat Level 3 Guild <none of the above> Shares Insights - Season of Discovery

Raid Preparation - Gear, Reputation, WeakAuras





We heavily focused on preparing Fire Resist gear as soon as the Phase 4 bluepost said that it was going to be needed and aimed for 210 Fire Resistance - buffed - for the whole raid. However, we had everyone adjust their sets to 226 Fire Resist last-minute after the Blue Post which explained Molten Core's Heat Levels. One of the most time-consuming parts of prepping Fire Resistance gear sets was acquiring Pattern: Devilcore Leggings and Pattern: Devilcore Gauntlets , which only drop from King Mosh, who has a very long respawn time. On Living Flame, this mob was extremely contested, with mass PvP happening in Un'goro, but we did manage to secure both pieces for our leather-wearing DPS players!We also had 17 out of 20 players in the raid on Exalted with Hydraxian Waterlords. We prioritized completing daily quests from Day 1 and experimented with other reputation sources. We realized that the Firesworn elites in Burning Steppes during the event each gave 50 rep even at Revered, so it was a whole lot of grinding! We also had one raid person reach Exalted as quickly as possible, by around Day 4, to check if the Duke's Domain trinket would be available from the vendor to determine if it was worth everyone grinding to Exalted.Regarding weakauras, we only made two custom ones before the raid. One was a Fire Resistance tracker that showed active Fire Resistance buffs and whether you have reached the 226 Fire Resistance threshold. The second weakaura managed the Duke's Domain rotation, which you probably saw on our streams. Ultimately, the trinket rotation aura was helpful but not required by any means.

Raid Strategy - Expectations and Reality





We expected some of the original Classic or Season of Mastery mechanics but largely expected entire reworks similar to what we saw in Blackfathom Deeps, Gnomeregan, and Sunken Temple.



Most of the single-target bosses in the mentioned raids were quite retail-esque and required a lot of problem-solving during the race to World First - especially Eranikus. We expected the same or at least some new mechanics that we would've needed to figure out on our own, but in the end, nothing new came across during our run, which was disappointing.





Raid Difficulty - The Challenge is Fire Resistance





With three difficulty levels and all of the communication from Blizzard regarding Heat Levels, I can say that the difficulty level was incredibly underwhelming.



We prepared way more than necessary and had even more things prepared, like materials for Thorium Brotherhood-crafted items, the ability to do Onyxia splits, and backup raiders for possible changes in raid composition. I was definitely expecting at least the difficulty of pre-nerf Sunken Temple, which would have required more than one raid night for a world-first clear.



However, Molten Core on Heat Level 3 didn't feel like a challenge as long as you had 226 Fire Resistance on the entire raid. 99% of deaths were people temporarily dropping below the 226 Fire Resistance threshold and getting one-shot due to missing consumables or outranging Paladin auras.



For casual players, the biggest challenge will be getting enough Fire Resistance for Heat Level 3. It doesn't take much time and gold to get the threshold for Heat Level 2, which is 96 Fire Resistance. The 226 Fire Resistance threshold for Heat Level 3, however, requires spending a lot of time target-farming Fire Resistance items from dungeons, which is probably something a lot of casuals don't want to do, especially on alts. After acquiring the needed Fire Resistance to raid the intended Heat Level, the raid itself should be only slightly harder than post-nerf Sunken Temple for most groups. Even though the raid is almost identical to SoM's Molten Core, it'll be easier than SoM because in Season of Discovery, you can use World Buffs while also using powerful abilities fueled by incredible rune powers.



Ultimately, we didn't feel like the 226 Fire Resistance threshold added any difficulty and instead added at least some frustration, and we don't think most players will appreciate that.





Raid Composition - Warlock Tanks, Shadow Healing, Healer Count





These were the primary considerations that went into our raid composition:



We also decided to bring only three healers in our first attempts since enrage timers aren't a thing in Classic, so we knew we could basically overcome any issue by adding healers. Funnily enough, it turned out that Molten Core could even be 1-healed thanks to the insane amounts of Shadow Priest heals in every group, which is absolutely wild!



I'm very happy with the composition we chose, the only thing I would change is to bring even fewer healers, but there was no way to know in advance how strong off-healing would be, of course.



These were the primary considerations that went into our raid composition:First, we played through the Testwerk encounter on PTR to determine the best "non-world-buffed" DPS class to stack, which was Mage. Next we brought in one Shadow Priest for every group for Vampiric Embrace healing. In terms of tanks, we brought two Warlock tanks because they have great magic damage mitigation.We also decided to bring only three healers in our first attempts since enrage timers aren't a thing in Classic, so we knew we could basically overcome any issue by adding healers. Funnily enough, it turned out that Molten Core could even be 1-healed thanks to the insane amounts of Shadow Priest heals in every group, which is absolutely wild!I'm very happy with the composition we chose, the only thing I would change is to bring even fewer healers, but there was no way to know in advance how strong off-healing would be, of course.

Raid Loot - Increased Difficulty, Increased Drops





I do think there's a good amount and quality of loot. The item redesigns are thoughtful, and there are not really many unusably bad items like there were in Sunken Temple. The number of dropped items on Heat Level 3 (4 per boss) seemed good for a 20-man raid with presumably only a few weeks worth of current content. I personally don't care about the cosmetic rewards of Heat Level 3 versus 2, but I know some players are motivated by that, and I think it's a perfect way to handle optional difficulty.





Raid Feedback - New Raid Mechanics, More Alt-Friendliness





My first wish for future phases is that more effort is put into the actual raids. I don't want to play re-released Season of Mastery versions of Blackwing Lair, Ahn'Qiraj, and Naxxramas. The leveling raids have been really good, and the three difficulty levels for Molten Core looked promising. Given that Heat Level 3 doesn't reward any extra quantity or quality of loot versus Heat Level 2, it could have been a chance to make it really challenging for high-end guilds and even nerf it later if it was overtuned - like with Sunken Temple, which didn't even have a difficulty option. It seemed like this was Blizzard's intention, but maybe they didn't have the resources or time to pull it off, so it fell flat.



My second wish is for Season of Discovery to become more alt-friendly. Somehow, it's more time-consuming to prepare and maintain alts than it was in the 2019 version of Classic. Between getting the runes, reputation, Fire Resistance, and Tier 0.5 - which should be account-wide after completing the quest chain - it takes weeks to get an alt character up to speed, and by then, the current phase has already been out for quite some time.



It has to be said that the start of Phase 4 was great. The class reworks, leveling, and pre-BiS phases were all fantastic and showed great promise for this phase. However, I think that World Bosses And Onyxia being as easy as they are - and that on the third reset - coupled with "only" a Season of Mastery version of Molten Core not really being anything fresh won't keep the player base's attention for very long. So, ultimately, I really hope that Phase 5 is coming relatively soon! 🙂



