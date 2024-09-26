World First Blackwing Lair Mythic Achieved by <Btribe> - Season of Discovery





Like Molten Core, Blackwing Lair will have 3 difficulties in the dropdown. These will be named 'Normal', 'Heroic', and 'Mythic'. To be in the Mythic category, you must have at least the Black trial and two others enabled.



Normal: 0 Trials selected



Heroic: 1-2 trials, or 3-4 trials without Black



Mythic: 3+ trials with Black required



