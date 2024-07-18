This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
World Bosses Guides for Season of Discovery Now Live
Classic
Posted
2 hr 38 min ago
by
Passionate
With Season of Discovery Phase 4 live, we've put together a guide covering all known aspects of the two available world bosses,
Lord Kazzak
and
Azuregos
. This includes their available loot, how to find the bosses, strategies for beating them, and an overview of their respective class-exclusive quest items. These bosses become available in all regions starting July 18th at 1:00 pm PDT (22:00 CEST).
World Bosses Azuregos & Lord Kazzak Guide
World Bosses have been overhauled for Season of Discovery, turning them into 20-man instances. This means that there will no longer be server-wide competition for who will get the tag and eventual kill, and also guarantees that participating players will have access to the loot. While we don't quite know how the instanced boss format will work, meeting stones have already popped up by the bosses, which likely indicates they will have instance portal locations nearby.
What loot are you hoping to acquire from
Lord Kazzak
and
Azuregos
? Do they drop any of your
Pre-Raid Best in Slot Gear
? Let us know in the comments down below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
uriahworld
on 2024-07-18T16:09:58-05:00
Azuregos
Zone in @
43, 83
Lord Kazzak
Zone in @
47, 53
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post