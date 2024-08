In order to improve accessibility to the Wild Strikes/Windfury Totem effect, the Wild Strikes aura, which has been limited to the Druid’s party within 20 yards, will become raid-wide with a 100 yard radius.



This change will occur during scheduled weekly maintenance in each region. (Tomorrow morning, August 20 in this region)



For a time, the tooltip will still say that it is restricted to the party. We intend to correct that in the next major patch.