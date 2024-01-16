Which Consumables will be Valuable in Phase 2? - Season of Discovery

Real answer: none, they aren't necessary in classic luckily
I'd add Sagefish Delight to your food list.
You can clear any content in Classic without the need for three rows of Buffs/Consumables/Etc.
Very useful list thanks.
Hopefully consumables have been replaced by runes.
tyvm
Given the raid is Gnomeregan, why wouldn't Fire Protection or Nature Protection Potions be on there? Lots of lightning and explosives in there.
If i remember well, Oil of Immolation can be used without triggering other consumable cd
Given the raid is gnomer is adde nature protection and fire protection pots to the list.
most important thing is buying gold so you're able to pay 300g for a flask on the bot infested auction house.
You forgot to mention that P2 will still be in "Winter" and so Winter Squid are going to be more readily available.You can fish them now but it's a low chance in zones like Tanaris, but with 225 fishing + lure + any pole, it'll be a 100% catch rate.
Nature Protection Potion! Gnomer will be full of electricity and radiation, both are nature damage.
Wonder if they'll add a weapon enchant for casters, kind of lame we didn't have one for 1 handers, and the 2h enchant was only +3 int