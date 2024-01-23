Which Classes Will Improve The Most in Phase 2 - Season of Discovery

TLDR: What can brown do for YOU?
The title implies that you have an answer for which one gets the biggest boost.But you don't have that in the article.This is clickbait.
Might wanna mention the fact that mages will get both Pom, Arcanepower, increased mana, spell damage and spell crit in the arcane tree and will probably make arcane mages crazy in both pve and pvp. And for rogues, I HIGHLY doubt it will be viable to down all 31 point in combat just to get adrenaline rush for pve, but I could be wrong and if so surprised. :pBut at the end I think the new rune(s) will be the biggest impact on spec and gameplay in the next phase.
This is incredibly pointless without knowing any of the runes
Hunters? lol
no mention in the Warlock section of being able to downrank Rain of Fire for the Lake of Fire run is pretty troll...
P1: Warrior is bad mmkay? (i rolled warrior first because I knew better)P2: Warrior gonna be good (try god tier)P3: You're bringing less than 3 warriors to this raid! I think not.P4: Druid Slaves only for Windfury - warriors did insane damage before, they're do even more now. the top end DPS was like 2.5-3k get ready for 4-6k dps. early WOTLK levels.
SoD news has been so slow. This is the result of that.