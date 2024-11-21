Which Class & Realm to Play for WoW Classic Fresh

Warrior. Rogue. Mage.Imagine!Its like this is the umteenth time 'classic' servers have rerolled and the results are almost always the same.
Warrior, Rogue, Mage. There you go. No other dps accepted. Enjoy fresh servers.
Human and Orc WarriorsHuman and Forsaken RoguesGnome and Troll MagesDwarf and Troll PriestsNelf and Orc HuntersHuman Paladins and Troll ShamanHuman and Orc WarlocksDruids... well...Shoutout to the homies doing Female Dwarf Rogues.
I am gonna go for Troll Hunter.Literally first time playing Hunter since i started playing back in TBC Vanilla.
Troll Shaman 'ere, mon. PVE unless they add RP-PVP last minute.Always a plethora of warriors because tryhards always want to think they'll be top DPS or "the" main tank.
CAN GO BACK TO PLAYING GNOME FINALLY ! they got to buff gnome racial in cata >:|
i cant imagine ppl wanted another hc server considering hc is still current with its already own servers which is practically already dead as it is
I'm gonna play everything! This is once in a life opportunity!