Where to Find the World Bosses Azuregos & Lord Kazzak in Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
1 hr 41 min ago
by
Passionate
Players have recently discovered the addition of brand new Meeting Stones in Azshara and Blasted Lands. These meeting stones seem to coincide with the release of the instanced world bosses
Azuregos
and
Lord Kazzak
, which were released earlier today.
Azuregos Meeting Stone
Meeting stones in Season of Discovery don't serve the more modern purpose of allowing players to summon their groups, or even enable players to use the Looking for Group tool. Unfortunately, they are mostly just set dressing in Season of Discovery. It is still interesting to see them add the original World of Warcraft trappings, even if it doesn't serve any real purpose.
Lord Kazzak Meeting Stone
You can find our full guide for the Season of Discovery World Bosses here:
World Bosses Azuregos & Lord Kazzak Guide
1
Comment by
draconicman
on 2024-07-18T17:17:42-05:00
They hotfixed in the instance portals. They're right next to the meeting stones now.
1
