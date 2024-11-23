This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Week 1 Classic Fresh Hardcore Deaths - Vitochie Dies, Losing His Lead
Classic
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Serenl
As the
Race to World First Level 60
for Hardcore WoW Classic Fresh heats up, we've seen some painful deaths at higher levels, along with some amusing miscalculations.
Hardcore Race to 60 - Leaderboard
First up, we have
Vitochie
, who at level 37 is our highest level recorded death to date. He was AoE-grinding Murlocs in Dustwallow Marsh at the time of his unfortunate death. Winner of the 2023 Hardcore Race,
Vitochie's
death has cleared the way for <OnlyFangs> member
Ahmpy
to pull into first place. At the time of writing,
Ahmpy
is level 44 and in Tanaris.
Tommysalami
of <OnlyFangs> died shortly after in the saddest possible way - a disconnection. Tommy was level 33.
Nightbot
Tommy DC, he wasn't streaming, No there isn't a clip, Enter Scene Disconnect -> Death Notification -> Ghost on Login Screen End Scene that's as close to a clip as we have
Aether
decided to sample the lava in RFC. Yes, it hurts. Yes, it kills you.
After making his way to Stranglethorn Vale,
Swifty
looted the first
Arena Master
on Hardcore Fresh!
Unfortunately, he was later betrayed by his guildmate
Serendepityz
, while attempting to loot another Trinket. Although it wasn't Serendepityz who issued the killing blow.
After hitting level 10,
SoBadStrange
excitedly started making plans with another streamer,
Nazori
, to group up. Unfortunately, their plans would never come to pass.
Even
Dendi
, a professional DotA 2 player winner of The International, is getting in on the Hardcore Classic WoW craze.
What are some funny or bizarre Hardcore Classic deaths and close calls that you've witnessed? Let us know in the comments down below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News