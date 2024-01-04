Warcraft Logs Removing Greench, Spiked Collar, Dog Whistle - Season of Discovery

1984
Thank you Rokman, I don’t see Zockify updating us like you do
Good... people min maxing in season of discovery phase 1 is super cringe.
Parses......in a for fun version of a 20-year-old version of the game......The things people do to feel special.
Oh NOES!Anyways
W
Yall are $%^&ing unbelievable. People can do whatever they want in the game, including parse and min max. We don't give a ^&*! what you think about it.By the way, this change doesn't go against min maxing, it's the exact opposite. It evens out the playing field so we can have more fun optimizing. It's good.
Trash- wtb new logging website
People complaining about this are: