Void-Touched Gear and Void of the Shard Guide - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
6 minutes ago
by
Rokman
Players have begun discovering how to acquire the Void-Touched Epic crafted gear, as well as the Void of the Shard necessary to craft them.
Spoilers ahead!
Void-Touched Gear & Void of the Shard Guide
In the above guide, we break down the very lengthy process of unlocking these profession recipes, as well as how you obtain the
Shard of the Void
. This discovery will require
Elixir of Coalesced Regret
to progress. Below you can see the available Void-Touched Armaments available to crafters --
About the Void-Touched Armaments
There are four different pieces of gear that make up this set of items, spread across the three armor crafting professions. As they are all Bind On Pickup and require skill in the respective profession in order to be worn, they seem to be Blizzard's attempt at making professions besides
Engineering
more appealing when it comes to pure character power.
Infused Item
Base Item
Profession
Effect
Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots
Spidersilk Boots
Tailoring
Six seconds of 30% reduced damage taken and dealt, as well as a temporary 1000 threat reduction
Void-Touched Leather Gauntlets
Toughened Leather Gloves
Leatherworking
Ten seconds of 10% increased spell damage, as well as increased threat generation
Void-Touched Leather Gloves
Toughened Leather Gloves
Leatherworking
Ten seconds of 10% increased attack speed, as well as increased threat generation
Shifting Silver Breastplate
Shining Silver Breastplate
Blacksmithing
25% chance of applying a curse to attackers, which increases all damage taken by 2
