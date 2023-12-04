Variety Show Event and Details December 9 - WoW Classic

Lights, camera, hardcore action! On December 9, the WoW® Variety Show is making an entrance to Classic Hardcore and Season of Discovery with a day of scheduled activities across WoW Classic, and we invite you to watch live on YouTube and Twitch!

WOW CLASSIC VARIETY SHOW: YOU ONLY LIVE ONCE

A combination of Warcraft Celebrity and Community Contestants will compete in three activities across WoW Classic: A Race to Defeat Hogger on a fresh server, a competitive run through the new Blackfathom Deeps in Season of Discovery, and Mak’gora Madness – duels to the death on Hardcore Classic WoW.

We’re also bringing back extra fun with the backstage activity Fast-Draw Duel for the show!

DETAILS

Venue: Live Servers in Europe and the Americas

Live Servers in Europe and the Americas Date: December 9

December 9 Broadcast Start Time: 10:00 am PST / 7:00 pm CET

10:00 am PST / 7:00 pm CET Format: Three primary activities: Race to Defeat Hogger, Season of Discovery Blackfathom Deeps Race, and Mak’gora Madness

Three primary activities: Race to Defeat Hogger, Season of Discovery Blackfathom Deeps Race, and Mak’gora Madness Stream Location: YouTube.com/Warcraft and Twitch.tv/Warcraft alongside contestant’s channels!

The WoW Variety Show goes live with your hosts and a full lineup of celebrity guests and contestants.

STAY CONNECTED

Tune in this weekend to YouTube.com/Warcraft and Twitch.tv/Warcraft and follow along for more updates on the WoW Esports Twitter.

Good luck, and have fun!