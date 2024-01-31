Updates to Old Items in Phase 2 PTR Datamining - Season of Discovery

|New Version
|Old Version
|Changes
- Previous: Intellect/Spirit Cloth Helm
- New: Intellect/Spell Power Cloth Helm
- Previous: Intellect/Spirit Cloth Chest
- New: Intellect Spell Power Cloth Chest
- Previous: Spirit/Intellect Cloth Legs
- New: Spirit/Spell Power Cloth Legs
- Previous: Spirit/Intellect Cloth Chest
- New: Spirit/Spell Power Cloth Chest
- Previous: Spirit/Intellect Cloth Boots
- New: Spirit/Spell Power Cloth Boots
- Previous: Intellect/Spirit Cloth Belt
- New: Intellect/Spell Power Cloth Belt
- Previous: Intellect/Spirit Cloth Chest
- New: Intellect/Fire Spell Power Cloth Chest
- Previous: Intellect/Spirit Cloth Shoulders
- New: Intellect/Spell Power Cloth Shoulders
- Previous: Stamina/Spirit Cloth Belt
- New: Spirit/Healing Power Cloth Belt
- Previous: Spirit/Stamina Cloth Chest
- New: Spirit/Healing Power Cloth Chest
- Previous: Intellect/Spirit Cloth Helm
- New: Intellect/Spell Power Cloth Helm
- Previous: Spirit/Intellect Cloak
- New: Intellect/Spell Power Cloak