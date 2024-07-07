UPDATED: Spend Massacre Coins on Bloodstained Commendations Before July 9th - Season of Discovery Blue Post

AggrendWoW



We'll have blue posts going up about this in the morning but anyone who is planning to snag bloodstained commendations using Massacre coins should do so now. After the 1.15.3 patch on Tuesday you will not be able to purchase them until they will return to the vendor on Thursday when the phase changes and the level cap increases, at which time they will use the new high level currency and have a new cost (25 copper slaughter coins) If you've been banking massacre coins, make sure to buy as many Bloodstained Commendations as you can right now before 1.15.3 drops on Tuesday (or Weds, depending on region).



Also reminder; you need 15 Honorable Kills next week to gain rank the following week (week of Jul 15th). Ranking up always requires actual kills of the other faction, regardless of how much honor you earn via blood moon.



Like I said, we've got a blue post coming about this tomorrow but wanted to give those a head's up here as well so they can start spreading the word. Thanks!









As we prepare to release WoW Classic patch 1.15.3 tomorrow and open Phase 4 on Thursday, we want to remind you that any players who gained Honor via Bloodstained Commendations will need to make sure to gain at least 15 Honorable Kills against players of the opposing faction in normal PvP (i.e. Battlegrounds or World PvP, not in the Blood Moon event) during the week, in order to be eligible rank up the week that begins on July 15.



Gaining honor from Bloodstained Commendations alone is not sufficient to rank up, regardless of the amount of Honor gained in this way. To summarize, the requirements to progress past Rank 7 are:



Level 60

At least 15 HKs

Sufficient Honor to increase in rank

Reminder: in Phase 4, the maximum rank in PvP is Rank 10.



Please note that Bloodstained Commendations will not be purchasable with the old STV Blood Moon Coins after the patch on July 9. We recommend that you use Massacre Coins to buy any Bloodstained Commendations NOW. After the patch, they will no longer be available using that currency.



