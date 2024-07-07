UPDATED: Spend Massacre Coins on Bloodstained Commendations Before July 9th - Season of Discovery Blue Post

Greetings,
As we prepare to release WoW Classic patch 1.15.3 tomorrow and open Phase 4 on Thursday, we want to remind you that any players who gained Honor via Bloodstained Commendations will need to make sure to gain at least 15 Honorable Kills against players of the opposing faction in normal PvP (i.e. Battlegrounds or World PvP, not
in the Blood Moon event) during the week, in order to be eligible rank up the week that begins on July 15.
Gaining honor from Bloodstained Commendations alone is not sufficient to rank up, regardless of the amount of Honor gained in this way. To summarize, the requirements to progress past Rank 7 are:
- Level 60
- At least 15 HKs
- Sufficient Honor to increase in rank
Reminder: in Phase 4, the maximum rank in PvP is Rank 10.
Please note that Bloodstained Commendations will not be purchasable with the old STV Blood Moon Coins after the patch on July 9. We recommend that you use Massacre Coins to buy any Bloodstained Commendations NOW
. After the patch, they will no longer be available using that currency.
Thank you!