[Updated] Extended Maintenance for Hardcore Realms - November 19th

Hello!
As an update, we have discovered the cause of the Hardcore realm instability and are currently working on fixes to safely resolve it.
We plan on restarting US realms in the morning (10am Eastern, 7 Pacific) to implement these code changes and will be marking Hardcore realms live shortly thereafter.
Thanks for being patient while we work through these issues.
Today, we discovered an issue that could cause Hardcore realms to be unstable on the new patch.
To ensure that players do not experience unfair Hardcore character losses, we’re keeping the Hardcore realms offline until the issue is resolved.
We do not currently have an ETA for when Hardcore realms will open.
Thank you for your patience.