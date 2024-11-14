This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Updated Brood of Nozdormu Reputation Rewards Datamined - Season of Discovery Phase 6 PTR
Classic
Posted
5 hr 25 min ago
by
Serenl
The Season of Discovery Phase 6 PTR is imminent, and we have datamined some new and updated rewards for the
Brood of Nozdormu
!
Path of the Conqueror - Agility DPS
Path of the Invoker - Caster DPS
Path of the Protector - Tanks
Path of the Dominator - Strength Melee
*NEW
Path of the Flamekeeper - Shaman and Warlock Tanks
*NEW
Path of the Sunjugator - Priest, Warlock and Druid DOT DPS
*NEW
Path of the Preserver - Healers
*NEW
New - Season of Discovery
Old
Reputation
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Friendly
Friendly
Friendly
Friendly
Friendly
Friendly
Friendly
Honored
Honored
Honored
Honored
Honored
Honored
Honored
Revered
Revered
Revered
Revered
Revered
Revered
Revered
Exalted
Exalted
Exalted
Exalted
Exalted
Exalted
Exalted
