Unusable OP Sword “Bloodthirst Blade” Discovered - Season of Discovery

Correction :When everyone gave up for the day Savix wanted one last try to test another strat and put a group together for next event. Sonii leaded horde side and Savix leaded ally side thats how the boss went down. Idk where you get that Sarthe information.
Well, in the end, it's just a big troll
While this was definitely a fun troll event, it would be cool if the next PvP event had an actual OP item drop off a boss. Whoever loots it first becomes the raidboss for everyone else to kill. King of the Hill, baby!This would require layers to remain solid during the whole event though. The raidboss player would need to remain on the layer he gained the item from.
That boss was never intended to be a world boss, or to be killed. Devs probably adjusted his HP / Loots Tables in the last 48 hours when they saw the whole server trying to kill it and crashing the servers. Now that he's dead it's time to move on.
Very disingenuous to put just one creator above everyone else whose participated. It was initially Xaryus idea, day one they couldn't kill it, and kept trying the following days, and after everyone had quit for the day Savix kept the group together with Sonii, Bean, Payo, etc. This isn't directed at Sarthe more-so at the person writing the article, taking away credit from the other people who participated and put together their own groups into one giant raid, just because one person tweeted it first doesnt mean they did it alone, give credit where credit is due
Most likely wasn't meant to be killed at all but that Chance on hit gives me some bwonsamdi vibes. would be nice for the next raid to be a troll raid with some implication from that.Anyway bloodmoon/ZG most likely related to jintha alor. might be getting that troll raid right? :D
This is good. These world bosses shouldn't drop more than jokes as to not create an incentive to recreate the attempts that put heavy strains on the servers and gameplay experience
Quality of WoWhead articles is laughable. Sarthe barely did anything to organize this.
OP? or properly powered for level 125s
Some trolling observations:Speed is 4.20 (420)Strength 333 (666 AP)
Pretty obvious the boss wasn't intended to be killed and this was added as a joke.
The sword isn't really a surprise tho as it was in the database for a little while and I just assumed it was the troll's sword.