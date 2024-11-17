This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Unique 'Void-Touched' Weapons Coming to Season of Discovery Phase 6
Classic
Posted
1 hr 52 min ago
by
Serenl
Season of Discovery Phase 6 is launching this week and we've datamined a new Void-Touched weapon effect from the Ahn'Qiraj raid!
While it's too early to know for sure, based on the
Molten Weapons
being rewarded from Molten Core Heat Level 3, it would appear that these
Void-Touched
Weapons can be earned from the
Ahn'Qiraj Hardmodes
.
Please note that some of these weapons share identical models.
Void-Touched weapons
Weapon
Effect
1
Comment by
Solaris
on 2024-11-17T08:04:23-06:00
I swear, we need more weapon illusions that are not PvP exclusive.
Comment by
Hulkbuster
on 2024-11-17T08:07:22-06:00
W weapons coming
1
