Unique 'Bloodied' Weapons Coming to Zul'Gurub in Phase 5 - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
50 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
With the opening of Season of Discovery Phase 5 PTR servers, we have been able to datamine Weapons that appear to have a new
Bloodied
appearance. These items will likely drop from Zul'Gurub, but it is unclear if there will be a certain difficulty requirement, similar to the
Molten
weapon appearances from
Molten Core Heat Level 3
.
Zul'Gurub 10-Player Raid Size in Season of Discovery Phase 5
Bloodied Weapons
Weapon
Effect
