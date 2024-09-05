Tier 2 Sets, Blackwing Lair Items, and Zul’Gurub Sets & Enchants Added to Phase 5 PTR - Season of Discovery

We updated the 1.15.4 PTR with a new build today. We have new vendors active with the following items:

Tier 2 sets

Zul’Gurub sets and enchants

Blackwing Lair items

We’re looking for bugs and feedback around our new items and item sets. To accomplish this, you can take on Testwerk – we beefed him up a bit, so feel free to grab some friends and test away.

CLASSES

Druid

Blackwing Lair Balance 6-piece Bonus redesigned to increase Starfire damage by 10%, stacking up to 3 times.

Hunter

Lock and Load cooldown removed.

Flanking Strike chance to trigger increased to 50% (was 33%).

Mage

Blackwing Lair Damage Set 6-piece Bonus retuned to 40% (was 20%).

Paladin

Horn of Lordaeron: This ability incorrectly had values matching the Ahn’Qiraj skill books for Strength of Earth and Grace of Air totems, which cannot be acquired yet. It now only grants those values once the Paladin learns the skill book for Blessing of Might from Ahn’Qiraj. Until then, it’s values are consistent with the talented versions of the earlier ranks of the totems (it uses the average fully-talented value of the two totems so that it can give the same bonus to both Strength and Agility).

Molten Core Protection 6-piece Bonus now increases Holy Shield by 80% of Shield Block value (was 100%).

Rogue

Occult Poison now increases non-Physical damage done by 3% per stack (was 2% per stack).

Just a Flesh Wound now decreases damage done whenever this rune is applied, and applies to all damage types, not just Physical.

Blackwing Lair Damage Set 6-piece Bonus now lowers Vanish cooldown to 1 minute, but that is not cumulative with talents.

Shaman

The Spirit Walk spell will now be visible on Shaman player’s pet bars while Feral Spirits is active.

Warrior

Revenge now deals additional damage equal to 15% of the Warrior’s Attack Power.

Frenzied Assault now grants twice as much Rage of the attack was a critical strike.

Warlock

Metamorphosis damage penalty is now 15% (was 20%), and the threat bonus has been adjusted down to 77%.

ITEMS

The buff from Flask of Petrification can no longer be cancelled early by clicking it off.

Totem of Raging Fire Attack power reduced to 24 for 1-hand (was 50), and to 48 for 2-hand (was 200).

Zandalar Predator’s Bracers now have Attack Power (was Ranged Attack Power).

Fixed an issue with Nat Pagle’s Broken Reel having an Equip effect instead of On Use.

Fixed an issue with the buff tooltip for Enhancement Shaman Tier 2 Draconic set 4-piece bonus to now correctly mention Lightning Bolt, Chain Lightning, or Shock spells.

Fixed a typo in the Protection Warrior Tier 2 Draconic set 6-piece.

Druids who have completed the Sulfuras quest line and have the item in their bags or in their bank can now receive a toy from Rix Xizzix in Booty Bay that will allow them to transform into a Fire Cat, even without Sulfuras equipped.

Fixed an issue where Magmadar’s left claw was displaying enchant effects in the incorrect place.

The Rank 13 Retribution Paladin set now has Intellect added to it at the cost of Stamina.

12 new Relics are available.

Rune of Healing Specialization and Rune of Meditation Specialization can now be used by all of the intended classes.

Vampiric Embrace now correctly heals for 10% of the Priest’s shadow damage, up to 20% when talented.

Shadow Word: Death now benefits from Despair’s critical strike damage increase.

KNOWN ISSUES