Tier 2 Itemization Updates on the Season of Discovery Phase 5 PTR



Balance DPS:

Increases the damage done and damage radius of Starfall's stars and Hurricane by 25%.



Increases the damage done and damage radius of Starfall's stars and Hurricane by 25%. Your Wrath casts have a 5% chance to summon a stand of 3 Treants to attack your target for until cancelled.



Your Wrath casts have a 5% chance to summon a stand of 3 Treants to attack your target for until cancelled. Your Wrath critical strikes have a 30% chance to make your next Starfire instant cast.



Feral DPS:

Increases the duration of Rake by 6 sec and its periodic damage by 50%.



Increases the duration of Rake by 6 sec and its periodic damage by 50%. Your critical strike chance is increased by 15% while Tiger's Fury is active.



Your critical strike chance is increased by 15% while Tiger's Fury is active. Your Shred and Mangle(Cat) abilities deal 10% increased damage per your Bleed effect on the target, up to a maximum of 20% increase.

Feral Tank:

Swipe(Bear) also causes your Maul to hit 1 additional target for the next 6 sec.



Swipe(Bear) also causes your Maul to hit 1 additional target for the next 6 sec. Your Mangle(Bear), Swipe(Bear), Maul, and Lacerate abilities gain 5% increased critical strike chance against targets afflicted by your Lacerate.



Your Mangle(Bear), Swipe(Bear), Maul, and Lacerate abilities gain 5% increased critical strike chance against targets afflicted by your Lacerate. Your Swipe now spreads your Lacerate from your primary target to other targets it strikes.



Druid Healer:

Your healing spell critical strikes trigger the Dreamstate effect, granting you 50% of your mana regeneration while casting for 8 sec.



Your healing spell critical strikes trigger the Dreamstate effect, granting you 50% of your mana regeneration while casting for 8 sec. Your non-periodic spell critical strikes reduce the casting time of your next Healing Touch, Regrowth, or Nourish spell by 0.5 sec.



Your non-periodic spell critical strikes reduce the casting time of your next Healing Touch, Regrowth, or Nourish spell by 0.5 sec. Increases healing from Wild Growth by 10%. In addition, Wild Growth can now be used in Moonkin Form, and its healing is increased by an additional 50% in that form.



