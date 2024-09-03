Tier 2 Itemization Updates on the Season of Discovery Phase 5 PTR

Balance DPS:
- Increases the damage done and damage radius of Starfall's stars and Hurricane by 25%.
- Your Wrath casts have a 5% chance to summon a stand of 3 Treants to attack your target for until cancelled.
- Your Wrath critical strikes have a 30% chance to make your next Starfire instant cast.
Feral DPS:
- Increases the duration of Rake by 6 sec and its periodic damage by 50%.
- Your critical strike chance is increased by 15% while Tiger's Fury is active.
- Your Shred and Mangle(Cat) abilities deal 10% increased damage per your Bleed effect on the target, up to a maximum of 20% increase.
Feral Tank:
- Swipe(Bear) also causes your Maul to hit 1 additional target for the next 6 sec.
- Your Mangle(Bear), Swipe(Bear), Maul, and Lacerate abilities gain 5% increased critical strike chance against targets afflicted by your Lacerate.
- Your Swipe now spreads your Lacerate from your primary target to other targets it strikes.
Druid Healer:
- Your healing spell critical strikes trigger the Dreamstate effect, granting you 50% of your mana regeneration while casting for 8 sec.
- Your non-periodic spell critical strikes reduce the casting time of your next Healing Touch, Regrowth, or Nourish spell by 0.5 sec.
- Increases healing from Wild Growth by 10%. In addition, Wild Growth can now be used in Moonkin Form, and its healing is increased by an additional 50% in that form.