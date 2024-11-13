Tier 2.5 Itemization Updates on the Season of Discovery Phase 6 PTR



Balance DPS:

Your Nature's Grace talent gains 1 additional charge each time it triggers. Increases the critical strike damage bonus of your Starfire, Starsurge, and Wrath by 60%.



Feral DPS:

Your Shred no longer has a positional requirement, but deals 20% more damage if you are behind the target. Your Mangle, Shred, and Ferocious Bite critical strikes cause your target to Bleed for 30% of the damage done over the next 4 sec sec.



Feral Tank:

Each time you Dodge while in Dire Bear Form, you gain 10% increased damage on your next Mangle or Swipe, stacking up to 5 times. Reduces the cooldown on Mangle (Bear) by 1.5 sec.



Druid Healer:

Reduces the cooldown of your Rebirth and Innervate spells by 65%. Your critical heals with Healing Touch, Regrowth, and Nourish instantly heal the target for another 50% of the healing they dealt.



