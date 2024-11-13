Tier 2.5 Itemization Updates on the Season of Discovery Phase 6 PTR

Balance DPS:
- Your Nature's Grace talent gains 1 additional charge each time it triggers.
- Increases the critical strike damage bonus of your Starfire, Starsurge, and Wrath by 60%.
Feral DPS:
- Your Shred no longer has a positional requirement, but deals 20% more damage if you are behind the target.
- Your Mangle, Shred, and Ferocious Bite critical strikes cause your target to Bleed for 30% of the damage done over the next 4 sec sec.
Feral Tank:
- Each time you Dodge while in Dire Bear Form, you gain 10% increased damage on your next Mangle or Swipe, stacking up to 5 times.
- Reduces the cooldown on Mangle (Bear) by 1.5 sec.
Druid Healer:
- Reduces the cooldown of your Rebirth and Innervate spells by 65%.
- Your critical heals with Healing Touch, Regrowth, and Nourish instantly heal the target for another 50% of the healing they dealt.