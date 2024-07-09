This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Tier 0.5 Stat Updates - Season of Discovery Phase 4
Classic
Posted
19 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
After today's scheduled maintenance, we were able to datamine some new changes coming to the Druid, Paladin, Priest, Shaman, Warlock, and Warrior Tier 0.5 set items. While there are multiple versions of this set for each Class and Specialization, we have only listed the individual set items that received changes, and
compare them against the Original Stat versions of the items
. These "Original Stat" sets include the original versions of the items from Classic but with updated Set Bonuses. So far, it does not appear that any Hunter, Mage, or Rogue set items have been adjusted.
Tier 0.5 Dungeon Set Bonuses for Every Class and Specialization
Feralheart Raiment
Original Stats
SoD
Soulforge Armor
Original Stats
SoD
Vestments of the Virtuous
Original Stats
SoD
The Five Thunders
Original Stats
SoD
Deathmist Raiment
Original Stats
SoD
Battlegear of Heroism
Original Stats
SoD
