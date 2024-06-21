Tier 0.5 Dungeon Set Bonuses Datamined on Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR

You datamined something that you can see immediately upon creating a character on the PTR?
i think they overuse the word datamine at this point xdas well i think its obvious blizz is completely in control of what 'leaks' considering we still dont know what rewards they have planned to add to all the reputations
this is so dumb. why not make a single set that works for every spec? imagine having to farm dungeon sets TWICE. this could be even worse, because dungeon sets were never tokens, you have to actually drop the item, and for druids, pallies, shamans (such classes that have multiple specs) I can't imagine having to farm dungeons endlessly to drop your set, and when it drops its not the one you need for your spec. Blizzard just make things they never think about the consequences
these commenters so far wish they could just login with full gearsets and play the game with no purpose but to playthe game is built for progression gamers, not call of duty drones
Why does the warrior tank set have 11 more defense points than the paladin tank set?
I really hope these are just placeholder bonuses because most of them are so boring and inconsequential. Like why are they giving classes a chance to get 300 mana ? Mana is basically redundant at this point with rune abilities being very efficient + a huge influx of mana regen abilities (dispersion & shadow fiend/ aspect of the viper/ shamanistic rage etc etc)But I guess copy/paste is the slogan for SOD because the majority of stuff has been copy/pasted from somewhere...
How exactly is this supposed to work if tier 0.5 gear is from quest rewards. People talking about needing to farm multiple tier 0 items to have multiple sets but unless the quests are repeatable how do you expect to get multiple 0.5 sets
Wasn't farming T0.5 really annoying and a giant timesink?