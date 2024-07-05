Thunderfury Will Not Be Changing in Season of Discovery Phase 4

Aggrend

No plans to change it. This is one of those items that it sort of feels wrong to change. It's too iconic.



Aggrend



I don't agree. None of the new weapons have been buffed to the point where Thunderfury "needs" a buff. Go compare new vs. old weapons. The dps changed minimally, if at all and we aren't going to see power creep in future tiers to the point where 60dps weapons before will be 80 dps after we change them the power increases will be much more nominal on weapons, just like they are in MC for the most part.



Example of what I mean with the item improvements:

(Old perds)

(New perds)

Perdition's Blade



It's definitely improved, but its not massive.



The strength of TF was never its base dps, it was the strength of the proc and honestly, the "cool" factor. Does it lose a bit of *relative* power because tanks got better threat tools? Yes, but it's kind of hyperbolic to say that it is "DoA" or not worth using/crafting as some other replies have suggested. The things it did well it will now do better because of the SoD changes. If you don't want it, okay, but I promise someone in your guild will and be happy to get it.



Even the new Hand of Rag isn't perfectly optimized. You'll probably still replace it. The only reason we changed that is because it lacked a lot of identity in the original game and was mostly something you gave to your ret or enhance as a meme (or your rankers who likely replaced it with r14 weapons anyway). Thunderfury *never* lacked identity and that was the original question I was asked, in essence. "I need to plan who to give this to, how are you changing it?" i.e. "what is its identity going to be?". Its identity is going to be the same as it was in original wow is the answer.



I always say never say never though and we change our minds a lot. If the designers decide it needs changing in some way they will change it, but I don't believe they plan to massively change its identity in the game (i.e. a tank weapon, primarily).



