The Story Up To Now





Please, allow me to explain...



The man over there is the friend we've spoken of. His name in life was Gregory.



In the old days... before the fall of Lordaeron, before I left the order we were... very close. He was a member of the Silver Hand as well, and someone I trusted with my life. When the Scourge invaded he fought valiantly against them, but he died at Andorhal alongside The Lightbringer.



Yes, the one he serves is anathema to us. However, the world is not black and white. While we work against the goals of the Lich King, we also share a common enemy...



The Burning Legion.



So, the enemy of my enemy is my friend?



At times, perhaps. When Gregory came to me I initially rejected him. Surely my friend was dead and this mindless thrall was a mere slave to the Lich King? It still disturbs me to admit it, but I was wrong. I found that my friend was still very much the man I knew and he beseeched me for aid in his mission to discover and destroy the orbs. I can never condone the mandate or methods of the scourge, but I have come to believe that our cause is aligned in this and he has my trust. Please, speak with Gregory for yourself. My hope is that you will see this as I do and can remain focused on our goals.









Gregory says: Let us begin...

Gregory says: Grave dust from the resting place of one murdered by those most loved...

Gregory says: An elixir of fire, created with steady hands and an unsteady mind...

Gregory says: A symbol of faith, gifted from one with newly discovered purpose...

Gregory says: And the final ingredient... is you, paladin. "The blood of a would-be hero, unwillingly given, and coldly taken".

Gregory imprisons the paladin in chains of ice.

Aeonas the Vindicated says: Wait... what?! What are you doing Gregory! Stop this at once!

Gregory says: Stand clear my friend. This is what must be done. This mission is bigger than one single mortal. Even one as useful as this.

Aeonas the Vindicated says: No Gregory, please. This is wrong! I cannot let you do this!

Gregory says: Silence Aeonas. That is enough. I must concentrate on the ritual.

Aeonas the Vindicated says: No. I will not be silent. I dared to hope that some shred of my friend was left in there, but I can see that hope has blinded me. In the name of the light... I DENY YOU!

Aeonas attacks Gregory with the light, setting him ablaze.

Gregory says: Aeonas... no... what have you... done.









The morality of the living is something that does not come easy to someone in my position, paladin. I can honestly say that it was a costly misjudgement, and I am sorry for that. I am also sorry that it made an enemy of Aeonas, after doing much to gain some amount of his trust. He was a powerful ally and our cause is weakened without him.



"Our" Cause is it? Just like that?



Yes, just like that. Or so I had hoped. You are a capable paladin, <name>. Whatever is lurking on the other end of these orbs is dangerous and I think you know that. I hope that you can see logic in continuing our partnership until my mission is completed.



I'll have to think about it. What are your plans now?



For now, we lie low and wait. The orb is changed, but it's also as if it's been tempered, hardened. I suspect we'll need something significantly stronger than your blood to finish the job and destroy it this time. Ada will be hard at work searching for a suitable reagent.



If you happen to cross paths with Aeonas again, tell him I'm... sorry.





The Blood of the Lightbringer

Aeonas' Time Heist





<Aeonas winces. He is gravely wounded> I think... this is as far as I go, <name>. It's... okay. This is... always where I belonged. I am happy to be here, with my friends... at the end.



Here, take this. I forged this... to remind me. To ensure that I'd never forget the friends I lost here and that I'd always stay true to them. That's even what I called it... Truthbearer.



Give it to Gregory for me. Perhaps it can help him remember more of who he is. I think you see it too... he's... changed.



I...





Truthbearer





Aeonas managed to see it far before I did. He saw how I've changed while on this mission. I actually feel... sadness, regret, love once again. Sadness for Ada, regret for my betrayal, and love for my friend. I don't know exactly what this means, but I do know that I can't go back to Northrend.



Lordaeron, perhaps? Perhaps there are others like me there. Those that fell from the light... and are slowly finding their way back to it. Maybe I can help them like my friend helped me.



The fact that holding Truthbearer no longer causes me pain tells me all I need to know about the path I must walk now.



However, I think the blade should stay with you. Aeonas would understand and I'm quite sure he would approve. The lion's share of my fighting days are likely behind me and a weapon like this deserves to be used in service of the light.



Good bye, <name>. Light be with you.